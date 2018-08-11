Man detained after multiple no-injury hit and runs

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One man has been detained after Sheriff’s deputies received reports of multiple hit and run incidents Saturday morning, officials said.

The suspect’s vehicle struck two separate cars before deputies found the suspect himself. After deputies confronted the suspect he collided with the deputies’ patrol car, according to Lt. April Carter with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The unnamed suspect was detained for driving under the influence by deputies, after a field sobriety test was performed. Deputies are still investigating if the suspect is connected to the original hit and run call, according to Lt. Carter.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the collisions,” Lt. Carter said.

The initial call was made to the station at 10:35 a.m. near the IHop on Pico Canyon Road.

This a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.