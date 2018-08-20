Missing Stevenson Ranch woman found.

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Stevenson Ranch woman who went missing Sunday has been found safe and sound, a key investigator of the case said Monday.

Jennifer “Jenny” Sison Mariano, 48, was found alive and well Monday, said Sgt. Sandra Nava of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons unit.

“She has been found safe and sound,” Nava said, noting she had few details to share about the development.

On Sunday, LASD detectives began asking for the public’s help in finding the missing Santa Clarita Valley woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Mariano was last seen Sunday at 7:09 p.m. at her home on the 26500 block of Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a news release issued Sunday.

Friends began expressing joy over the news and well wishes for the family on social media, filling up the Facebook page of Mariano’s sister, Jocelyn Sison Montebon, who shared good news of the discovery in a post that reads: “Update: She has been found and is doing OK. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support!”

Signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt