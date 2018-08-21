Motorcyclist hurt in solo crash near San Francisquito Canyon Road

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, following a solo-vehicle crash on a dirt road off San Francisquito Canyon Road.
The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., near Dry Gulch Road.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 7:28 a.m.and arrived there at 7:48 a.m., said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.
“This happened on a dirt road,” he said.
The patient was transported by paramedics from the crash site at 7:56 a.m.
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt