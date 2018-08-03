National Night Out is set to bring an emphasis on community

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Enhancing a sense of community will be at the center of Santa Clarita’s annual National Night Out Saturday afternoon.

The city will work with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to conduct the event, located at Central Park. Personnel involved will provide residents with information on how to keep themselves and their property safe.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office will be among the law enforcement officials in attendance.

The National Night Out is a campaign that works to improve cooperation and collaboration between neighborhoods and local law enforcement. By enhancing that relationship, the desired result is a greater sense of community, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release issued Tuesday. Such a gathering also intertwines all parties under positive circumstances.

Business leaders and community representatives, along with media professionals, are invited to attend.

Across the United States, 37 million people participate in the National Night Out to “help send a powerful message to criminals letting them know your neighborhood is fighting back,” according to the release.

Outside of Santa Clarita, National Night Out is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August, according to National Night Out’s website.

National Night Out will run until 7 p.m., leading up to the Concerts in the Park event, featuring the tribute band Matchbox Twenty Too.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday.