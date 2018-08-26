Paseo Club welcomes members to new equipment, expansion of facilities

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To coincide with its 15th anniversary, the Paseo Club hosted a grand re-opening Saturday to show off expanded facilities, along with food and fun for members.

“We’re inviting people in who maybe haven’t seen our club, and we have a wonderful new expansion to our fitness center,” said Jodi Walker, director of sales and marketing. “We offer everything under one roof.”

With 1,500 square feet added, Paseo Club added Hammer Strength equipment and Tribe Training to its facilities.

“We’re the only place in the valley that has it,” said Tribe instructor Jennifer Azevedo. “It’s six-week seasons of group training in a personal setting, so a max of 10 people per class.”

Since some members have tried it already and want to come back, future Tribe classes will feature different workouts, she said.

Members brought their families and friends to the swimming pool and to the nearby tennis and pickleball courts. A scavenger hunt was also held to guide members to different locations across the club’s grounds where they can work out and enjoy themselves. Winners of the scavenger hunt had the chance to receive a 55-inch television and Sonos speakers.

A major emphasis through this reopening is to alert members to services Paseo Club offers, including upcoming events, said general manager Desi McBride.

“That’s something we’ve got to do a better job of, just getting the community to look (at) what we have,” McBride said. “That’s our big challenge. We built it great for our members because it’s kind of hidden, so it’s kind of nicer, you feel you’re away, but if you’re trying to market it, it’s kind of hidden. People don’t even know it’s back here a lot of times.”

Alex Concas, a member for two years, was there promoting the Oksana Management Group with his wife, Oksana Kolesnikova. The couple regularly wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to start the day with a club workout, Concas said.

“I’ve gotten to see new faces and new members,” he said. “The community should know about all that this place has to offer.”

For more information about Paseo Club, visit thepaseoclub.com.