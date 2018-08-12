Plane crashes along the 5 Freeway, SIG Alert issued

By Skylar Barti

4 hours ago

Update: In a media press conference, Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Butler answered questions and confirmed various aspects of the investigation.

During the flight the pilot had informed air traffic control of an in flight emergency that prompted him to make an emergency landing, according to Butler.

Bystanders who were driving on the 5 Freeway told investigators that the plane appeared as if it wanted to land on the freeway before moving off towards the field. Several bystanders rushed to the pilot’s aid before finding that the pilot was trapped due to the wreckage, he added.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department managed to extract he pilot, though he had apparently succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash, Butler said in the press conference.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Los Angeles Police Department will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the crash and the nature of the in-flight emergency.

Original Story:

A plane crashed next to the northbound 5 Freeway near Sylmar, officials said.

A two hour SIG Alert has been issued do the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane, a Beechcraft A320 single engine aircraft was only carrying its pilot when the plane went down, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. The male pilot was trapped in the wreckage of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The plane has crashed in a field to the right onto the dirt, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol.

No further information about the plane or reports of injuries were available at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

