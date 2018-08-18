Progression of a 2-acre fire along SB 14 freeway ceased

By Ryan Mancini

8 mins ago

Firefighters stopped forward progress on a brush fire by the southbound 14 Freeway, near Vasquez Rocks Park, on Saturday afternoon.

The 2-acre fire was moving away from the freeway before firefighters got the incident under control, according to Capt. Ron Singleton of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No structures were threatened, and the fire is reported to be slowing down, Singleton added. Firefighters arrived at the site of the fire at 12:45 p.m., 10 minutes after they first received notice.

Aircraft flew over the location to assist in putting out the fire, Singleton said. No injuries to any individuals were reported, and a cause has not yet been identified, he said.

With forward progress contained, the plan is to keep the fire ‘s total size under 10 acres, said Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher.

“They’re still going to be out there for another hour,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.