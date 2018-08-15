Public Works, Caltrans clarify upcoming road closure on Sierra Highway

By Tammy Murga

With multiple construction projects underway within close proximity of each other, the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department has received numerous calls on upcoming road closures some residents believe to be connected to the Sierra Highway pedestrian bridge project.

Electronic message boards posted along different roads in the Santa Clarita Valley read closures will occur along a section of Sierra Highway.

“We have been getting calls from people thinking this is due to the bridge project,” said Mayumi Miyasato, a communications specialist with the city. “This is a different project, though.”

The signs refer to a $2.4 million Caltrans road repair project that will include dig-outs, road resurfacing and striping set for multiple locations, including on Sierra Highway, from Friendly Valley Parkway to Newhall Avenue. Other areas include sections of Newhall Avenue to Dockweiler Drive, Dockweiler Drive to Placerita Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road.

Michael Comeaux, public information officer with Caltrans District 7, said closures are set to occur at multiple locations, but not all at once, starting Monday, Aug. 20. Northbound closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Sierra Highway, between Friendly Valley Parkway and Golden Valley Road, will have one lane open to allow through access, with flaggers on the street. Comeaux said there will be no full closure in this area due to two residential communities having access in and out via Sierra Highway only. Instead, the northbound lane will remain open when southbound work is being done and vice versa.

The Caltrans project is estimated to last until late October, Comeaux said.

Miyasato clarified that road closures due to this project, over Sierra Highway north of Golden Valley Road, may likely occur until the fall season.

“For the safety of motorists and pedestrians, a full road closure on Sierra Highway between Golden Valley Road and Rainbow Glen Drive will also be required when the pedestrian bridge is installed at a future date sometime in late October – early November,” she said.

This closure will most likely occur on a late Friday night until early Saturday morning, she added. Message boards will be placed in advance to notify residents of closures and detours.

Besides the installation of a pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge, the project also includes traffic circulation improvements and trail connections. This work is typically day work, with construction happening between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Sierra Highway Bridge Pedestrian and Street Improvement Project is expected to be completed by early December.