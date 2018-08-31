Pumping up the party places

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A new, family-oriented business is opening up just up the street from the Hart school district and the SCV Child & Family Center on Centre Pointe Parkway in Canyon Country.

Local Pump it Up franchisee Gaurav Bhargava said his new business, set for a soft opening for the weekend of Sept. 14, is planning to offer an “end-to-end” party experience for families looking to celebrate a special occasion.

Bhargava, who works at a bank and has two daughters of his own, saw the value in bringing such a business to the Santa Clarita Valley after experiencing countless children’s parties out here with his own family and friends, he said.

His 13,000-square-foot space near the center of Santa Clarita is under construction, but when completed, it will house several different customizable experiences for kids to enjoy — from a room full of bubbles to a bounce-castle type of space.

The idea is to make party hosting for birthdays, quinceañeras and the like, as easy as possible for parents.

“You just walk in and walk out,” Bhargava said, “and that’s your party.”

The business is still in the process of hiring ahead of its opening next month, and there will be about 25 jobs created by the new business, he said.

Those looking for more information about the business can visit the company’s website at pumpitupparty.com, or email the company at PIUSantaClarita@gmail.com.