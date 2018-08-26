Quarter-acre brush fire swiftly knocked down, perimeter set up around burn area

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Firefighters quickly doused a small brush fire at the corner of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, fire officials said Sunday evening.

The quarter-acre fire spread along the side of Sierra Highway. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, said dispatcher Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Officials initially received the call at 5:27 p.m., arriving within seven minutes.

Twenty minutes after the call was made, all forward progress of the fire ceased and a perimeter was set up around the burn area, Flores said.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.