Ring doorbells come to Santa Clarita

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The city of Santa Clarita will provide 500 discounts on Ring doorbell and security camera systems starting Aug. 13.

Ring, the company that provides the home security devices, will issue residents a $100 promotional code funded by the city and Ring, along with additional discounts. The approved $25,000 of city funding will enable 500 Santa Clarita residents to participate in the program on a first come, first served basis, said city Communications Specialist Kevin Strauss.

The program connects the doorbell and camera to the user’s smartphone or tablet via a free app (iOS/Android). If movement outside activates the motion sensor, residents can view live camera footage, and hear and speak to anyone on their property.

The period begins on Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. and will run until the 500 codes are redeemed. Interested residents must email promptly at 8 a.m. — early entries do not count, Strauss said.

To participate in the program, residents must email santaclarita@ring.com with their shipping address to receive the promotional code information. Ring will provide the discounts to Santa Clarita residents after the promotional code is redeemed at checkout.

“We are proud to live in a city that is recognized as being a safe place to live and raise a family. We understand that our residents want additional peace of mind knowing their homes are safe, and we are glad this discount on Ring technology can help make that happen,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.

Through the code, one product per household can be purchased with $100 discount off the retail price.

The discounted prices are:

Video Doorbell 2 – $99

Video Doorbell Pro – $149

Spotlight Cam Battery – $99

Spotlight Cam Wired – $99

Floodlight Cam – $149

A maximum of three additional products per household can be purchased with a $30 discount off the retail price. The discounted prices are:

Video Doorbell 2 – $169

Video Doorbell Pro – $219

Spotlight Cam Battery – $169

Spotlight Cam Wired – $169

Floodlight Cam – $219

This is the first time the city has had a rebate program with Ring, Strauss said.

“After taking a look at this from afar in other SoCal cities, we were approached by Ring to explore this in the city of Santa Clarita.” he said. “We’ve already received so many phone calls and emails wanting to be a part of this program.”

Strauss said there were more codes issued than the available 500 rebates, but this was to ensure that people took full advantage of the rebate after receiving a code. Otherwise, Strauss said, in Ring’s years past, many codes ended up not being used but citizens who were going to redeem it didn’t receive one.

In 2017, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported 384 residential burglaries in the city of Santa Clarita. The rebate program is designed to maximize law enforcement efforts for residential burglaries, Strauss said.

For more information about Ring’s products, visit Ring.com/products.