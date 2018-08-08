Rotary club to host annual tequila fundraiser

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary Club will host its third annual Tequila Tasting Party on Saturday, Sept. 8, and is seeking community sponsors.

“Last year’s event was so successful that we anticipate a sold-out event this year,” Rotary member Liz Seipel said in a news release. “It’s being held again in Old Town Newhall at the Egg Plantation, so seating is limited to around 120.”

Tickets are $50 and include a meal and tequila, though drinks other than tequila will be available for purchase.

The money raised from the event will go toward the club’s various community projects, which include an annual Halloween party for the kids at the Newhall Community Center, donations to local nonprofit agencies and families for the holidays, and the construction of a peace garden at local high schools.

The club is looking for sponsors who would be recognized at the event and in the media, club members said. Updates will be posted on the club’s Facebook page, as well as in the Rotary District 5280’s weekly newsletter.

Rotary International is an organization made up of service clubs all over the nation and in the world with over a million members, meaning the hundreds of Rotarians who live in L.A. County will see the newsletter, members said.

Those interested in joining the Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary Club are invited to attend a meeting 7-8:15 a.m. every Wednesday at the IHOP on Pico Canyon Road.

Group members said they are a small but mighty club and need community support to help continue these projects.

All sponsors will receive tickets to attend and are invited to contact Molly Hodson at 661-609-2944 with any questions.