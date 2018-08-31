Santa Clarita warns of Newhall Ranch Road/McBean Parkway closure tonight for road work

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita officials warned local drivers about a road closure set for Friday night.

The intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway will be closed Friday night, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for the Federal Overlay Project being completed by the city to resurface the road.

During the construction, the right-turn lanes at this intersection will remain open. The city placed electronic message boards in the area to alert drivers of the upcoming closure, and detour signs will be posted with information on alternative routes, according a city of Santa Clarita news release.

Overlay is a road-rehabilitation treatment in which the old asphalt is grinded and milled, then covered with a new layer of asphalt. The process extends the life of the street and keeps it looking smooth.

The closure is part of the Federal Overlay Project, which is resurfacing roads on Newhall Ranch Road, from McBean Parkway to Valley Center Drive, and from Avenue Scott to Copper Hill Drive. The project is funded by CalRecycle and SB 1, and is expected to be completed by October.

For more information on the road rehab project, visit santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab.

For more details regarding the closure, contact Project Manager Frank Lujan at flujan@santa-clarita.com, or call the Road Rehab Project Hotline at 661-290-2291.