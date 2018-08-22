Saugus Union’s Teacher of the Year recognized

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Saugus Union School District honored its 2018 Teacher of the Year during Tuesday’s meeting of the governing board with a certificate of recognition to commemorate his hard work and outstanding commitment to education.

Kyle Evans, a sixth-grade teacher at Cedarcreek Elementary School, has been responsible for the education of several Saugus scholars after serving multiple roles in the district during his 19 years of experience.

Evans was in attendance for the recognition event on Tuesday with Cedarcreek principal Robin Payre, where he shared with the crowd of administrators, teachers and community members how his time in Saugus has impacted him.

This district has been phenomenal, Evans said. “They challenge me. They inspire me. I love the staff that we work with.”

Prior to Evans taking the podium, Payre described Evans as her right hand, before speaking on the genuine care he has for every student, staff member and parent, which is exemplified when he walks down the hallway greeting everybody he sees.

“He is a person that collaborates and truly works as a team,” said Isa De Armas, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Evans embodies each of the district’s core values, including respect, integrity, learning, teamwork and enthusiasm, board members added. His Teacher of the Year mugshot will hang in the meeting room during the academic year to remind the community of his influence on students in the district.

“Congratulations on the award Mr. Evans,” board member David Powell said. “(It’s) very well-earned and well-deserved.”