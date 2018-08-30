School hosts e-waste recycling

By Brennon Dixson

4 mins ago

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley will be able to responsibly recycle their unwanted electronics during Emblem Academy’s annual e-waste recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

Anything with a screen, including televisions, computers and phones, can be brought and recycled, parent volunteer Andrew Sherman said. MP3 players and GPS systems will also be accepted, but batteries, paint, tires and kitchen appliances cannot be.

Recycling the used electronics at the event allows the plastic, glass and metals to be reused and kept out of landfills, while also providing a way for Emblem to raise funds for its science, technology, engineering and math programs, Sherman said.

“The more weight, then the more funds the district will receive,” he added. “These electrical products have multiple types of heavy metals, which means they’re toxic to the environment.”

Despite the negative effects, many items often end up in the ground or groundwater and cause health problems for humans and wildlife, Sherman said.

The event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of items in their homes, protect the environment and benefit the school, he said. “It’s a win-win-win.”

For more information on the e-waste event, email emblemrecycling@gmail.com.