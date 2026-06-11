Corgi found dead following Castaic house fire 

A 12-year-old male corgi was found deceased following a house fire that took place on Wednesday afternoon in Castaic, a Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to a cul-de-sac on the 31600 block of Hipshot Drive in Castaic to reports of a structure fire at approximately 3:27 p.m. where the first arriving unit located a working house fire in the garage of the home.

Animal Care and Control was requested to respond to the scene to retrieve a deceased 12-year-old male corgi following the blaze, according to Paul Maradiaga, a spokesman for the agency. It is unknown if the dog died because of the fire, he added.

No other injuries were reported, according to L.A. County Fire officials.

During initial reports, it was unknown whether the house was occupied at the time the fire broke out. The fire was knocked down within 22 minutes from initial dispatch time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of Thursday, said Pauline McGee, public information officer for the Fire Department, and extent of the damage was unknown. The incident prompted a large response from firefighters with the assistance of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Firefighters could be seen moving a vintage vehicle out of the garage after extinguishing the flames.