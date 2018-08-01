Search is on for two thieves who stole phones from a T-Mobile store

By Jim Holt

13 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are looking for two thieves who stole phones from a cell phone store in Valencia Wednesday afternoon, which prompted a brief pursuit along Interstate 5.

About 2:30 p.m., two men entered the T-Mobile store on Magic Mountain Parkway at McBean Parkway, at the River Oaks Plaza, and stole multiple phones, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“This is being treated as a grand theft and not a robbery,” she said. “Because there was no use of force. They took some phones and were then seen getting into a black Cadillac Escalade.”

One deputy spotted the vehicle and pursued it for a few minutes along the northbound lanes of I-5, heading toward Highway 126.

By 2:45 p.m., deputies received word that a vehicle matching the same description was seen traveling 100 miles an hour near Templin Highway on I-5 north.

