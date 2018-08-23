Social media threat to schools found not credible

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A social media post perceived by some to be a threat directed at local schools Wednesday night prompted a closer look by sheriff’s deputies who found the threat to be groundless.

“There was a flyer circulating on social media that was brought to the attention of the (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff’s Station,” Deputy Josh Stamsek said Thursday morning. “We conducted a threat assessment and we found there was no credible threat.”

Pressed for details expressed in the social media posting, Stamsek said the post itself was vague.

“It wasn’t directed at a specific school or district,” he said. “And, as it turns out, it wasn’t even from the Santa Clarita Valley.”

News of the incident was posted on the SCV Sheriff’s Facebook page, alerting parents about the incident and assuring them the threat was not credible.

The post reads: “Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station wants local parents, students, and citizens to know we have investigated a social media posting indicating a potential threat to local schools.

“Our School Resource Deputies have worked diligently in investigating the potential threat since last night when the social media post was brought to our attention.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt