Square dancing classes for beginners will start Aug. 21

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will start their new batch of classes for beginners on Aug. 21, according to a press release issued Saturday.

Over a nine-week period, students will undergo basic and mainstream levels of square dancing. Instructed by Arlen Miller, the classes will cost $50 for the those first nine weeks and will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30-9p.m. Classes will be located at Valencia Meadows Park 25671 Fedala Rd.

“These classes are a great opportunity to experience America’s folk dance in an enjoyable, fun atmosphere,” according to the dance club’s news and announcements on their website. “Dress is casual, hugging is encouraged, and refreshments are provided. Learning to square dance is a great way to get to know the residents of your community, build friendships and

acquire a dancing skill that you can use all over the world.”

The dance club is sponsoring classes in conjunction with the City of Santa Clarita’s Parks and Recreation Department.

A second set of classes, spanning 10 weeks and beginning in January, will also be offered to students looking to continue, according to the dance club’s website.

Those who are interested should email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com or call 661-262-9525.

