Suspected car thief arrested after lengthy trek

By Austin Dave

5 mins ago

A car-theft suspect attempted to evade law enforcement on foot in the hills of Canyon Country, but was eventually captured Thursday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy recognized a wanted gang member driving a vehicle near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Joel Nebel.

The deputy entered the license plate information into the database and it returned as stolen, Nebel confirmed. A subsequent traffic stop was attempted but before the suspect fled on foot before the deputy could detain him.

Several units were requested to enforce a containment around the immediate area in hopes of cornering the wanted man.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began fielding calls for service from residents in the same area reporting a man matching the description of the suspect running through backyards.

One of those reports led deputies to a cul-de-sac near Delight Street and Haxton Drive where the suspect shed clothes and scaled walls two minutes prior.

“He made some distance and took off his shirt,” Nebel said.

Deputies captured the shirtless suspect about 45 minutes later, about two miles from where the initial traffic stop was initiated.

Nebel said the man was arrested for grand theft auto and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.