Tesla to play Sept. 19 show

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If you want to hear a good love song performed live in Santa Clarita this month, the Canyon has got you covered.

The rock band Tesla will be coming to the Canyon in Santa Clarita on Sept. 19, performing its first show in northern Los Angeles County, guitarist Frank Hannon said.

The five-member band was formed in 1981 and has spawned hits such as, “Love Song,” “Signs” and “Mama’s Fool.”

“In all the years that Tesla’s been touring, we go to Los Angeles when we come to SoCal,” Hannon said. “We haven’t been to Santa Clarita before, and we’re looking forward to it. I love the mountains and I love getting out in the country. This wild landscape sounds fun.”

Hannon said the band’s booking agent has been on the lookout for new markets to bring them to. Their current tour, which goes throughout North America and starts Sept. 1, is one of their few headlining tours where they are the main act.

“In the past we’ve been on tour with (other bands), and our set time has only been 40 minutes,” he said. “But for the rest of the year, including the show we’re playing in the town of Santa Clarita, we’re going to play a set that touches on every aspect of our 30-year career.”

The show at the Canyon will feature a 90-minute set of around 16-20 songs, Hannon said.

“I’m excited to be back on the road, and I’m also excited to see Santa Clarita,” he said. “I drive past ya on my way to L.A. all the time. I see right where you’re located, and hopefully if we have some time off I can go out and see cutting horse ranches. My wife and I love cutting horses.”

The band’s 12-track ninth album, “Shock,” is slated to come out at the beginning of 2019, Hannon said.

“We’re celebrating over 30 years of touring and making music,” he said. “Our first album came out in 1986, and now here we are in 2018, and we feel very blessed that our songs are still liked and listened to.”

The show begins at 9 p.m. Sept. 19. The VIP meet-and-greet will be at 4:15 p.m.