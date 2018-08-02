Thieves steal painkillers and pregnancy kits

Two thieves were being sought by local sheriff’s deputies Thursday after they stole more than $1,000 worth of painkillers — and pregnancy kits.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., two men — described only as “male, Hispanics” — entered the CVS pharmacy on Sierra Highway at Via Princessa and stole painkillers and pregnancy kits.
“Two male Hispanics grabbed a thousand dollars’ worth of stuff and fled in a silver four-door Mercedes,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads up the Detective Section of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Detectives investigating the crime are treating it as a grand theft, he said, since there was no use of force involved in the incident.
What the significance is behind the two stolen items of choice is a factor yet to be determined.
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt