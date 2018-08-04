Two lanes blocked due to collision on SB Interstate 5
Cars steadily continued their way past the site of the collision along the 5 Freeway heading southbound. Ryan Mancini/ The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
2 mins ago

A single-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 blocked three lanes heading southbound just north of Lyons Avenue, Saturday evening.

Two people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after being trapped in their car, according to Fire Dispatcher Jeremy Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of both victims is currently unknown.

Lanes three and four remained blocked, while the second lane was reopened, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol PIO at 7:32 p.m.

Cars that left the freeway were kept at a slow pace along The Old Road from Valencia Boulevard up to intersection of Constitution Avenue and The Old Road.

CHP did not immediately respond for comment.

Skylar Barti contributed to the reporting for this story.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.

About the author

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

