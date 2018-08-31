Two overturned vehicle crashes cause nightmarish traffic on I-5
Traffic snarls the i5 Freeway though Santa Clarita on the Friday before Labor Day. Cory Rubin/ The Signal
By Tammy Murga
Two separate, overturned-vehicle crashes on the Interstate 5 in Castaic caused hours of heavy traffic Friday afternoon.

The first incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. northbound on the I-5, south of Parker Road.

California Highway Patrol officer Eric Priessman said the CHP and firefighters responded to a report of a silver SUV turned on its side.

The number of total occupants is unknown, but one person was transported to a nearby hospital, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Friday.

As a result, three out of four lanes remained closed well after 1 p.m.

A second solo-vehicle rollover, involving a black Toyota, took place at 1 p.m. southbound on the I-5, near Hasley Canyon Road.

Priessman said the collision happened on the off-ramp, with the car hitting the impact attenuators.

The CHP report said a woman crawled out of the vehicle with no injuries. No others were reported to have been affected as a result.

Traffic was reported to have backed up as far as to Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, more than five miles south of both accidents.

All lanes closed as a result of the Parker incident reopened shortly after 2 p.m. but traffic continued to be heavy northbound on the I-5, near Magic Mountain, as of 2:30 p.m.

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

