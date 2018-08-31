Two overturned vehicle crashes cause nightmarish traffic on I-5

By Tammy Murga

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two separate, overturned-vehicle crashes on the Interstate 5 in Castaic caused hours of heavy traffic Friday afternoon.

The first incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. northbound on the I-5, south of Parker Road.

California Highway Patrol officer Eric Priessman said the CHP and firefighters responded to a report of a silver SUV turned on its side.

The number of total occupants is unknown, but one person was transported to a nearby hospital, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Friday.

As a result, three out of four lanes remained closed well after 1 p.m.

A second solo-vehicle rollover, involving a black Toyota, took place at 1 p.m. southbound on the I-5, near Hasley Canyon Road.

Priessman said the collision happened on the off-ramp, with the car hitting the impact attenuators.

The CHP report said a woman crawled out of the vehicle with no injuries. No others were reported to have been affected as a result.

Traffic was reported to have backed up as far as to Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, more than five miles south of both accidents.

All lanes closed as a result of the Parker incident reopened shortly after 2 p.m. but traffic continued to be heavy northbound on the I-5, near Magic Mountain, as of 2:30 p.m.