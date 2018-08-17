Unemployed LA man accused of felony evading in Thursday’s pursuit and crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An unemployed man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer in connection with a brief pursuit that ended in a T-bone traffic collision Thursday.

Anthony Archuleta, who turned 35 years old Friday, remained in custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.

He stands accused of violating a section of the California Vehicle Code that addresses driving with “a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

Late Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station found Archuleta hiding in a shed inside the Greenbrier Mobile Estates mobile home park, after he led them on a foot chase from the car he is accused of stealing and then crashed on Soledad Canyon Road.

The pursuit began about 2:30 p.m. in Newhall and proceeded along Railroad Avenue to Soledad Canyon Road.

Deputies were pursuing a black Honda Accord on Soledad Canyon until the pursuit ended up in the westbound lanes of Soledad, after the black Accord crashed into a gray Honda Accord, in front of the entrance to Greenbrier Mobile Estates mobile home park.

The T-boned car sustained significant damage — both the front and rear doors on the driver’s side crushed, the rear driver’s side wheel knocked off its axle.

The driver and a passenger of the gray Honda were injured.

When the crash happened, the driver of the pursued car bolted from the car and ran into the mobile home park.

Thursday’s arrest marks the third time Archuleta has been arrested this year.

He was arrested in February and, again in March, each time for allegedly having committed a felony, according to records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested in Van Nuys on March 26 by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The month prior to that, Archuleta was arrested by LAPD officers assigned to the Devonshire Division.

A check of court records show both prior cases are still before the courts.

Archuleta remains in the local jail at the Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway without bail.

