Valencia football opens season against out-of-state powerhouse
By Dan Lovi
1 min ago

Valencia will kick off the 2018 season with an out-of-state test, as Arbor View from Las Vegas comes to town.

The Vikings went 4-1 in non-conference play last year, losing its only preleague game 65-63 to Calabasas. They finished the season 12-2, losing in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game.

Moving to Division 1 this year, the Vikings’ non-conference slate isn’t a cakewalk. It starts with the Aggies (1-0), the No. 180 ranked team in the country and the No. 4 ranked team in Nevada, according to MaxPreps.com.

Arbor View boasts a dynamic senior running back, Kyle Graham, who scored four touchdowns in their opening game against Valley View, in which they won 61-13. He was consequently named the athlete of the week by The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He’s explosive. It’s going to be a challenge,” said Vikings defensive coordinator Robert Waters. “Graham is a heck of a player, but they have other guys too. If you key on him, they’re going to torch you with other players.”

Senior quarterback Davis Cop takes over play-calling duties this year and Jayvaun Wilson steps into the lead running back role. While the Vikings offense will do their best to put up numbers, the defense will have a tough task stopping the Aggies.

“They’re a smashmouth football team, so it will be a very good test for us defensively to see how physical we are in the beginning of the year,” Waters said.

The Vikings square off against the Aggies tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia.

About the author

View All Posts
Dan Lovi

Dan Lovi

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dan has covered sports from the high school level to the professional ranks. He is a graduate of Hofstra University in New York and The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is a sports writer for The Signal.

Valencia football opens season against out-of-state powerhouse

1 min ago
Add Comment
Dan Lovi

Valencia will kick off the 2018 season with an out-of-state test, as Arbor View from Las Vegas comes to town.

The Vikings went 4-1 in non-conference play last year, losing its only preleague game 65-63 to Calabasas. They finished the season 12-2, losing in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game.

Moving to Division 1 this year, the Vikings’ non-conference slate isn’t a cakewalk. It starts with the Aggies (1-0), the No. 180 ranked team in the country and the No. 4 ranked team in Nevada, according to MaxPreps.com.

Arbor View boasts a dynamic senior running back, Kyle Graham, who scored four touchdowns in their opening game against Valley View, in which they won 61-13. He was consequently named the athlete of the week by The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He’s explosive. It’s going to be a challenge,” said Vikings defensive coordinator Robert Waters. “Graham is a heck of a player, but they have other guys too. If you key on him, they’re going to torch you with other players.”

Senior quarterback Davis Cop takes over play-calling duties this year and Jayvaun Wilson steps into the lead running back role. While the Vikings offense will do their best to put up numbers, the defense will have a tough task stopping the Aggies.

“They’re a smashmouth football team, so it will be a very good test for us defensively to see how physical we are in the beginning of the year,” Waters said.

The Vikings square off against the Aggies tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia.

About the author

View All Posts
Dan Lovi

Dan Lovi

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dan has covered sports from the high school level to the professional ranks. He is a graduate of Hofstra University in New York and The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is a sports writer for The Signal.