Valencia High color guard and band to host mattress fundraiser
A color guard practices their routine before performing at the 2017 Wildcat Classic marching band competition at Valencia High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

To help with their efforts to purchase uniforms and equipment for the upcoming year, the Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard will hold their inaugural Mattress Fundraiser on-campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

There will be more than 20 quality, name brand mattresses to choose from in all sizes, including twin, full, queen, king and other uniquely sized beds, media representative Terry Collier said. All mattresses will be offered to the community at a sale price that’s up to 50 percent off of the suggested retail price.

“We’re really looking for businesses to come side with us and sponsor the arts,” Collier said. They can sponsor the trailers, banners or website, which will be seen by more than 3,000 spectators and help with the purchasing of new instruments and uniforms.

For the past five years, the Viking band and color guard has medaled at Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Championships, Collier said, where they received gold and silver medals under Band Director Mark Judd. The concert band programs have also received consistent “superior” rankings at the festivals they attend, and has been ranked as one of the top “class AAA” bands in Southern California.

The fundraiser will be held in the multi-purpose room on Valencia’s campus, which is located at 27801 Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita.

Those who have questions or would like more information are invited to contact Tanya Money at tanyamoney@gmail.com or facebook.com/events/419851991822845.

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.

