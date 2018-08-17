West Ranch football eager to begin season

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Few Foothill League teams carry as much hype into this season as West Ranch. With a quarterback who drew plenty of attention in the offseason and a plethora of receivers for him to throw to, the Wildcats are primed to make an impression in their first game on the road against Nordhoff.

“Definitely excited,” quarterback Weston Eget said. “Our team as a whole can not wait to be back out under the lights. Some of the younger guys are anxious to experience being out on the field as well.”

The 6-foot-3 field general performed well in offseason camps, garnering Division 1 offers from Sacramento State and San Jose State. He played in nine games last season, completing 72 out of 141 passes for 990 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions.

“Slow down. You’re not going to get a scholarship on one throw, it’s putting it all together,” said coach Chris Varner of his pre-game advice to Eget. “Don’t put more stress on you than needed. You’ve got the skills to do some really good things so don’t sabotage yourself with getting in your own head.”

The Wildcats have worked on building up a receiving corps to match Eget’s abilities. Jovan Camacho, Brandon Wyre and Nicholas Kohl are all potential targets, while Ryan Camacho will carry most of the load when it comes to the ground game.

Sophomore Leeran Stoneman and senior Nick Cansler were vying for the starting quarterback job over the summer. On the ground, Brayden Rogers led Nordhoff last season with 972 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Very impressed with what I saw from the quarterback,” said Varner. “They have a good receiver, they’re a good team, they got a big line, they’re well-coached and we’re going to try to go out and do the best we can, see if we can take advantage of a few things.”