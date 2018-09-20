Man’s body found hanging in field near Agua Dulce

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body of a man found hanging in a field Thursday in a remote area of Bouquet Canyon Road near Agua Dulce. Officials believe it was a suicide.

Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies went to the scene on Bouquet near the Sierra Pelona Truck Trail.

The location was also identified for first responders as on Bouquet at mile marker 13.75 about 1:45 p.m.

“Some off-roading person came across the body,” Somoano said. “They discovered the body hanging.”

A car was found in the same area.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 1:09 p.m. and arrived there at 1:13 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“This was for a confirmed DOA,” she said, referring to a body found dead on arrival.

Initially, the body was reportedly discovered in the jurisdiction of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. However, upon closer scrutiny, the body was found inside the SCV Sheriff’s patrol area.

Other first responders on their way to the same call included rescue crews with rescue helicopter 19 and firefighters with the Angeles National Forest.

This is breaking news and further details are expected to be released soon.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt