A vandal citing a 30-year-old conspiracy gets probation

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Castaic man who spray-painted the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with the names of people linked to a 1987 conspiracy implicating drug traffickers and politicians in the deaths of two Arkansas boys pleaded no contest to vandalism Tuesday.

Sean Jamadar, a 26-year-old therapist, appeared in Courtroom 3 at the Santa Clarita Courthouse where he entered his plea.

Jamadar was sentenced to 36 months probation and 30 days of community labor. He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine, make restitution and stay from the location of the offense, which in this case, was the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway, a court official said.

Using red spray paint, Jamadar defaced the outside walls near the front door of the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway shortly after 10:45 p.m. on April 26.

The incident was captured on the station’s video surveillance system.

Within hours of the act being committed, Sheriff’s Station Detective Michelle O’Brien was able to identify the suspect, officials said at the time.

Jamadar was arrested without incident at his home in Castaic. He then was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and served it at his home. Evidence used during the commission of the crime was recovered at the location.

Within minutes of the vandalism, detectives began examining video surveillance footage in an effort to identify the scooter-driving vandal who zipped into the parking lot of the station, spray painted it and sped off.

Within a couple of hours, members of the city of Santa Clarita Graffiti abatement team removed the graffiti.

The spray painted messages included the name of Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was murdered by drug traffickers in Guadalajara, Mexico on Feb. 9, 1985.

In addition to a confusing reference to “Uncle Sam,” the graffiti also named two individuals – Don Henry and Kevin Ives.

An internet search of the names revealed the two teen boys from Arkansas, were killed under mysterious circumstances Aug. 23, 1987, after their bodies were run over by a train in Saline County.

Their story sparked a book called, “The Boys on the Tracks,” written by journalist Mara Leveritt and an episode of Unsolved Mysteries which aired on NBC in 1988.

