Big rig fire sparks brush fire near Pyramid Lake

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A burning big rig on Interstate 5 just north of Pyramid Lake sparked a brush fire that burned at least 8 acres shortly after noon Tuesday.

A big rig with a trailer became fully engulfed in flames on northbound lanes of the freeway just north of Vista Del Lago Road shortly after 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. and began fighting the fire at noon, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

Water-dumping SuperScooper aircraft were dispatched to the firefight, she said.

The fire was reported to be moving uphill through moderate brush.

CHP shut down the slow lane and the lane next to it on the northbound I-5. It also closed the Vista Del Lago offramp.

