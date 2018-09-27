Charlie Fire reported 86 percent contained

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Charlie Fire, which burned 3,380 acres, was reported to be 86 percent contained by late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began Saturday at 2:42 p.m., off Charlie Canyon near Castaic, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Dry Gulch, Tapia and Valley View Roads were reported closed at 6 p.m.

As well, Lake Hughes Road remained closed just above the main upper lake boat launch to Dry Gulch Road.

The east side of Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is open to boating, camping and picnicking, while the west side of the lake remains closed.

For information on recreation at Castaic Lake, the public can call (661) 257-4050.

San Francisquito Canyon Road is open, but motorists are asked to drive with caution as fire equipment remains in the area. No evacuations are in place.

Firefighting crews are expected to work to improve and reinforce containment lines, mop up and patrol. Aircraft will be available to support ground crews as needed.

A forest order closing areas around the fire perimeter remains in effect.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt