Comic-Based Exhibit at The MAIN

By News Release

1 min ago

News Release

Mixed-media artwork incorporating pages from comic books will decorate the walls of The MAIN starting Tuesday as part of the newest solo exhibit, “You Did WHAT To My Comics?!?” by Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik.

The exhibition will be on display through Friday, Oct.12. The public is invited to view the gallery, enjoy light refreshments and meet the artist at a reception on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m., at The MAIN, at 24266 Main St.

The exhibition is comprised of works in paper made from cut-up comic books, in which local artist Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik explores the dreams, prophecies and visions of traditional cultural narratives. He positions Superman as an American immigrant dreamer, the Invisible Woman as a protective whirlwind of cloud and fire, and wraps the Sandman up with the Oak of the Golden Dream.

“My work explores the role of narrative in the development and expression of identity. I work in paper because I like its fragility and its place as our primary medium for telling and sharing stories across generations,” says artist Brynjegard-Bialik.

The gallery at The MAIN is open for viewing during all events at The MAIN, as well as Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit AtTheMain.org or contact Pablo Cevallos:

pcevallos@santa-clarita.com.

For information regarding all

city art happenings, visit

SantaClaritaArts.com.