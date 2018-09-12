Coroner IDs woman found dead Sunday near Whites Canyon Road

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

Coroner’s investigators have identified the woman found dead near the bridge at Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country Sunday morning as Mercedes Martinez, 71, of Newhall.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, who for the past couple of days were trying to locate her next of kin, made the announcement Wednesday.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies received a call at 7:45 a.m. Sunday for a single-person rescue in the wash near Whites Canyon Road with assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mohrhoff.

Officials with the Coroner’s Office were notified of the incident at 10 a.m., and were dispatched to the scene, according to coroner spokesman Jeffrey Guilmette.

