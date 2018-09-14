D.A. issues warning about scammers during this election season

By Signal Staff

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Watch out for potential scammers masquerading as candidates during this election cycle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office warned Friday.

“If you plan on donating to your favorite politician this election season, please make sure it’s the actual candidate and not a crook looking for your cash,” said Benyomin Forer, deputy district attorney, in a video made available for the public by the D.A.’s Office.

Called the “political donation scam,” potential scammers pose as campaign workers who call voters and ask for financial contributions to their “campaign.” By using recordings of the actual candidate, thieves can appear legitimate for unsuspecting callers.

“At the end of the call, the thief will ask the victim to make a pledge by providing a credit card (number),” Forer said.

In response, the LADA offered these tips to watch out for ahead of Nov. 6:

All voters who want to contribute to their preferred candidate’s campaign can start by visiting the candidate’s official website or by calling his or her official headquarters.

Do not provide any credit card number or personal financial information over the phone to an unknown person.

Forer explains how the scam works in this video: da.lacounty.gov/community/fraud-alerts/

Those interested in more information can follow @LADAOffice on Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date news. The above information was shared with The Signal via a news release from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.