Event to discuss ways to fight human trafficking

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

To raise awareness about human trafficking and the connection between childhood sexual abuse and the sex industry, College of the Canyons will host a free human trafficking awareness event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The event, “It Happens Right Here! Human Trafficking And How To Make A Difference,” will feature resource tables, a presentation on internet safety and a panel of speakers who represent philanthropic organizations, such as ZOE International, Cherished, Journey Out, Saving Innocence, the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Human Trafficking and the Department of Child and Family Services.

The free event, which includes a light breakfast, will occur at the east physical education gym at COC’s Valencia campus and is presented by the Student Health and Wellness Center, the Body Mind Wellness Committee, the MyGenMyFight Club and the SCV Committee on Human Trafficking.

Rita Tso, treasurer of the MyGenMyFight Club, an on-campus club that spreads awareness on human trafficking, said the event is a great opportunity for students to learn more about the problems that plague human-trafficking survivors.

Sex-industry survivor Harmony Dust is scheduled to present her personal story, biblical insights and evidence-based theories as the event’s keynote speaker, according to a press release. “Harmony is passionate about assisting women in their journey of healing and transformation. With her experience, she hopes to shed light on the impact a sexualized culture has on the people who live in it.”