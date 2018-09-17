Funeral for “Booga” held Saturday

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A well-loved high school football player was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, while questions remain about his death.

The funeral service for 15-year-old Christian “Booga” Nsubuga was held between 1 and 2 p.m. at the cemetery on Sierra Highway.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau who are investigating his death, however, say they won’t know what they’re dealing with until they obtain autopsy results.

And, although an autopsy was done, the results of several related tests are still pending.

“It’s not just toxicology (tests),” said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“We perform a series of laboratory tests to determine what was in the decedent’s system and if he had any underlying health issues,” she said.

On Sept. 5, Nsubuga was found unresponsive inside a home on the 28600 block of North Pietro Drive, south of Copper Hill Drive, near Rio Norte Junior High School.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who received the 911 call at 7:20 a.m. arrived at the home at 7:26 a.m.

At 7:32 a.m., Nsubuga was pronounced dead.

Nsubuga was a newly enrolled 11th-grade student at Saugus High School and a member of the JV football team.

A GoFundme page set up in his honor with the goal of raising $15,000 was reported Monday as having raised $13,545.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt