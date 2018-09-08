Gavin Newsom campaign coming to Santa Clarita

By Crystal Duan

1 hour ago

California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom will make a pit stop in Santa Clarita on Monday for a private rally supporting local Democratic candidates.

Newsom, the Democratic Party’s pick for the governor’s race, is coming to Stevenson Ranch at 2 p.m. to support the campaigns of 25th Congressional District challenger Katie Hill and 38th Assembly District candidate Christy Smith. The event is organized by Newsom’s campaign.

“We’re really excited that the next governor of California is going to come out and rally our activists and talk to our voters,” Smith said. “It’s exciting that we were included on his bus tour schedule. He’s doing everything he can to be supportive of these down-ballot races.”

The governor’s campaign approached the SCV’s Democratic Alliance for Action about coming to garner support for the Democratic candidates in a district made up of primarily Republican lawmakers, said DAA President Michelle Kampbell.

“We’re proud to have endorsed Gavin Newsom as the next governor of California and we are looking forward to his visit on Monday,” she said. “He’s chosen our district specifically in support of Katie Hill for Congress and Christy Smith for Assembly. His vision for an even stronger California resonates strongly in our district where the majority of voters thirst for greater representation for women, access to affordable health care for all Californians, movement toward a renewable energy economy and better jobs.”

Other left-leaning groups in the SCV, such as 25UP, said they look forward to the governor’s visit.

“We’re excited to have Lt. Gov. Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Christy Smith joining us for this event,” said Zack Czajkowski, spokesman for the Katie Hill campaign. “With less than 60 days until Election Day, this is a fantastic opportunity to get folks excited for November and remind them what’s at stake this election.”