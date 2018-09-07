Golden valley still searching for first win of season

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beginning the season on a three-game losing streak, Golden Valley football will travel to Encino to shake off the rust that has plagued them so far and take on the Crespi at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Grizzlies (0-3) seem to be turning the corner after giving Fullerton a run for their money, putting up 27 points in a six-point loss last Friday. During the first two weeks, the Grizzlies combined to score 14 points in contests against Highland and Antelope Valley.

Coming off a 34-10 loss to Harvard-Westlake just one week ago, Crespi (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season after only allowing Sylmar to score six points in the first contest and shutting out Taft 64-0 the following week.

“They are obviously traditionally a great football program,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “So we have our work cut out for us. They are a talented group of kids that are well coached and our schedule speaks for itself, it’s going to be a definite challenge.”

Hoping to exploit a Celts’ defense that allowed 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 236 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in their matchup against Harvard-Westlake, Grizzlies running backs Tyler Waker and Christopher Alcantar will try and follow the bigs up front and create some scoring opportunities.

Grizzlies quarterback Zack Chevalier and wide receiver Johnathan Kaelin will look to find each other to add another threat through the air. Antonio Abrego and Logan Morrison look to add to their receiving stats in the game as well.

“It has to be the whole team effort,” Kelley said. “I believe that we need to run the ball better and that’s a big key. In my offense, I want to establish a run game. It’s all fun and dandy knowing that we threw the ball well, but I think that any coach at any level wants to establish the run game and we have to limit our mistakes.”