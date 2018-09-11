Gunman sought in Newhall home invasion robbery

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local detectives are investigating an armed home invasion robbery at a Newhall home Tuesday afternoon.

No one was reported hurt and no one was taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, Lt. Andy Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The report, which deputies received around 2:30 p.m., involved a home invasion on Arch Street by a man between the ages of 30-35, armed with a handgun, according to station officials.

Deputies were still looking for the suspect as of 3:50 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and more details are expected to be released soon.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt