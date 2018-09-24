Hanging victim identified as Lancaster man

The man whose body was found hanging in a field Thursday in a remote area of Bouquet Canyon Road near Agua Dulce has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Husher of Lancaster.
Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said an autopsy confirmed his death to be a suicide by hanging.
The man’s body was found along Bouquet at mile marker 13.75, near the Sierra Pelona Truck Trail.
“Some off-roading person came across the body,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Thursday, noting a car was found in the same area.
