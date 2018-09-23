Leona Valley structure fire takes one home, no injuries

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

While firefighters were figuring out how to get a handle around a 3,000-acre brushfire, a separate, unrelated incident left a Leona Valley home northeast of the blaze, and several additional units, burnt to the ground.

Los Angeles County firefighters from Battalion 11 were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to a home on the 9000 block of Northside Drive, regarding a report of a “fully engulfed house,” according to Inspector Joey Marron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were presented with a bit of a dangerous challenge — because of “arcing wires and Edison not being able to get out there,” firefighters had to use “defensive mode,” Marron said, meaning firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside until Edison was able to turn off power. The fire did not spread to surrounding brush.

The main house and several additional units were considered a total loss by the time the fire was considered knockdown at 4:02 a.m.

Everybody was outside of the home when firefighters arrived, so no injuries were reported, Marron said.