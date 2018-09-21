Local union endorses two Saugus Union candidates

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The California School Employees Association announced its endorsement of two Saugus Union School District school board candidates on Wednesday.

CSEA will endorse Judy Umeck of area No. 2 and Sharlene Duzick of area No. 5, union President Michele Hill said, citing they are both running for the right reasons — our kids.

“Our membership appreciates what these candidates stand for and are excited at the prospect of working with them,” she said. “We appreciate that both Judy and Sharlene are present and visible participants in our community and have been throughout the year — not just during the election season.”

“I’m honored and humbled,” Umeck said.

“Our classified personnel are the backbone of the operations of our schools and to have their support means everything,” she said. “I value their input and the work they do every day on behalf of our children.”

Umeck, who has served on the governing board since October 1996, believes her institutional knowledge is one of the strongest assets that she brings to the district. She previously said that she has enjoyed advocating for all of the school sites in the district and hopes to be able to finish her work overseeing the expenditure of the Measure EE bond.

Following last week’s candidates forum, which was hosted by CSEA and Saugus Teachers Association members, STA also announced the endorsement of board members Umeck and Duzick, along with Evan Patlian, who is running for area No. 1.

Duzick, who is running against board President Christopher Trunkey, previously said to The Signal, “I was beside myself after I heard the news.”

These the individuals you trust with your kids, she said, “so I respect them tremendously and I value the fact that they’re choosing to endorse us.”

As a school board member, you are the biggest advocate for the children, Duzick added. “(They) saw something in us that leads them to believe that we have the best interest of the students at heart, and that’s powerful. It speak volumes.”