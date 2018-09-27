Man accused of manslaughter in traffic fatality appears in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Littlerock man accused of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 about a year ago, killing an occupant of that car, appeared in court Thursday.

Joe Lopez, a 26-year-old carpenter, appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court.

He was told to return to court Oct. 19 to set a date for a preliminary hearing. During that hearing, prosecutors are expected to present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Lopez is accused of causing the death of Sam H. Edinburgh, 62, of Palmdale, in a traffic collision Aug. 13, 2017.

He was reportedly driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix northbound on Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, when he started approaching a Toyota Corolla, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol.

Lopez’s car drifted into the right shoulder, where the front of the car collided with the Corolla, according to investigators.

