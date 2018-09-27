Man suffers gunshot injury in mishap

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man suffered an accidental gunshot injury at the Oak Tree Gun Club Wednesday and was taken to the hospital.

About 4:28 p.m., first responders received reports of a gunshot wound at the gun club in Newhall, on Coltrane Avenue along Interstate 5.

“This was accidental,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The injury was non-life-threatening,” he said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated the injured man at the scene and then took him to the hospital, Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride said.

