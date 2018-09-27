Mental competency questioned for SCV murder suspect

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A report assessing the mental competency of a local woman facing several serious criminal charges, including murder in connection with a fatal wrong-way traffic collision in January, was presented in court Thursday.

Criminal proceedings against 28-year-old Nicole Danielle Thibault have been suspended while her mental health is being assessed for competency.

On Thursday, an update on that assessment was presented inside a Pomona courtroom — referred to as Department 95 — which deals specifically with cases of mental competency.

Thibault is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault connected to allegations that she stole a pickup truck and crashed it on the 210 Freeway, killing Fontana resident Daniel Castillo and injuring others.

In April, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty to 14 felony counts in relation to the wrong-way crash.

