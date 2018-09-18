Missing Valencia teen found on safe near Venice Beach

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Valencia High School student missing since Wednesday morning after she was dropped off at the school has been found safe.

Amanda Toral, 15, was found on the beach near Venice Beach by a lifeguard, her father said late Tuesday afternoon.

“A lifeguard found her,” Ruben Zuniga said.

Asked if the missing girl was in the water, he said no.

“She was laying down at the beach with a friend,” he said.

Toral’s family reported her missing Wednesday and have received no word about her until she was found Tuesday.

“I just spoke to the (Toral’s) mother,” Deputy Thomas Drake of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said late Tuesday. “She picked her daughter up and now she’s safe at home.”

When she was reported missing Toral was last seen wearing blue jeans, Vans shoes and a backpack with a brown lower-half.

The family moved to the Castaic area about three weeks ago.

