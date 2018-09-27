Murder trial for 1980 slaying of local woman postponed a month

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A convicted murderer accused of killing a former Newhall woman in 1980 saw his trial postponed another month Thursday.

Harold Anthony Parkinson, 58, who is currently serving a 15-years-to-life for an unrelated 1981 murder in Los Angeles, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for the murder of Stephanie Sommers.

That court date for his trial was rescheduled for Oct. 12.

Parkinson, whose trial was expected to begin in August, has had that trial date put off twice since then.

On Aug. 30, 1980, shortly after she moved to the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles from Newhall, Sommers was murdered in her Silver Lake apartment in the 3500 block of Marathon Street.

Stephanie Sommers had been beaten and stabbed, prosecutors for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release issued at the time of Parkinson’s arrest. She was 36 years old.

The case remained unsolved for more than three decades, until detectives arrested Parkinson on June 19, 2014.

