Murder trial in alleged gang killing postponed a month

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The murder trial of a Saugus man accused of killing Ivan Solis in a Canyon Country park a year ago was put off Monday for another month.

Nicholas Colletta, 21, charged with murder, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court on Monday for what was expected to be the start of his jury trial.

The new date for his trial is Oct. 9, according to a court official.

Colletta was initially named jointly with Jaqueline Arreola in a felony complaint filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2017.

Arreola, however, pleaded guilty in February to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact. She awaits sentencing.

Solis died of multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told The Signal in March.

Solis was gunned down in Begonias Lane Park on July 11, 2017. He had been shot seven times: twice in the head, twice in the upper torso, twice in the lower torso and once in the right forearm, according to the coroner’s report.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt