Newhall gang member to be sentenced in 2 weeks on accessory charge

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Newhall woman arrested last summer on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Ivan Solis was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but was told her sentencing will now happen in two weeks.

Jaqueline Arreola, 26, appeared Friday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing and was told to return on Oct. 12.

Arreola, a Brown Familia gang member, pleaded guilty in March to one count of “accessory after the fact, knowledge of crime,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said at the time.

A month after she entered her plea, Arreola testified in San Fernando Superior Court against her co-accused Nicholas Colletta.

She told a sparse courtroom that she saw Colletta pull out a gray gun and shoot Solis at Begonias Lane Park on July 11, 2017.

Colletta’s trial is slated to begin with jury selection on Oct. 9.

